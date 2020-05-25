Former President Jonathan felicitates with Chief E.K. Clark at 93

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Chief Edwin Clark on the occasion of his 93rd birthday describing him as a great patriot.

The elder statesman and foremost Ijaw leader turned 93 today.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President described the nonagenarian as a dedicated leader who is an inspiration to Nigerians across different generations.

The message said: “I felicitate with you, your family, and the entire Ijaw nation on the occasion of your 93rd birthday.

“You are a great patriot; an exemplary leader who has contributed so much to Nigeria’s unity and political stability, especially in the Niger Delta.

“As an elder statesman, you are an ambassador of peace, truth, and justice. Even at old age, you have continued to be an inspiration to Nigerians of different generations.

“As you celebrate, I wish more years of God’s guidance, peace and sound health. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”