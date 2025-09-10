French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday hosted President Bola Tinubu at the Elysee Palace.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shared photos from the event via X.

The president had on September 4 departed Abuja to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

The vacation will last 10 working days.

Giving an update, Onanuga described the meeting as a working private lunch.

“President Bola Tinubu, with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, during a working private lunch at the Elysee Palace, Paris. Wednesday, September 10, 2025,” he wrote.