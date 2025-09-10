The national grid has collapsed again.

The megawatt (MW) generated dropped from 2,917.83 (MW) to 1.5 (MW) between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after the collapse, the Nigeria National Grid, an X handle that provides updates on Electric power distribution announced that “System restoration is in progress.”

In another tweet, the X account stated that the Disco loads of all power distribution companies across the country aside Ibadan DisCo have come down to zero megawatt.

“Disco load” is the amount of power (in megawatts, MW) allocated from the national grid to each Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo).

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, on Wednesday, said that the the national grid collapsed at about 11.23 a.m.

The company made this known on its verified twitter handle in Abuja.

It said: ”Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at about 11:23 a.m. on Wednesday.”

According to the company, the outage affected electricity supply across its franchise areas.

“Be rest assured we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised.

”Thank you for your patience and understanding,” it said.