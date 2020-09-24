Fuel, tariff hike: Governors meet today to avert NLC strike

Governors of the 36 States of the nation have fixed an emergency meeting for Thursday in a bid to stop planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC had declared nationwide strike and protest beginning from Monday, September 28 after the Federal Government failed to revert the hike in fuel and electricity tariff in the country.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Governor’s Forum on Wednesday said the meeting would hold by 6.00pm on Thursday.

According to the statement issued by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, the agenda of the meeting was to mediate in the dispute between the Federal Government and the labour in a bid to avert the strike.

The meeting will be held virtually, as the governors would join the meeting from their homes or offices.

The Federal Government had hiked the price of PMS to N160 per litre and increased electricity tariff by over 100 percent.

A meeting between the NLC and the Federal Government last week was deadlock as the government refused to shift position.