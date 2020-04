Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, have been arraigned by the Lagos State Government for alleged violation of the lockdown order to check the spread of coronavirus.

The couple was arraigned at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba.

They pleaded guilty to the one count filed against them by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

The proceedings are still on.

They are awaiting the verdict of the magistrate.

Details later…