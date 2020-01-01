Ghana evicts Nigeria High Commission in fresh diplomatic row

The Nigeria High Commission has been forcefully evicted from its diplomatic property in Accra.

The property located at No.10 Barnes Road, Accra, has been reallocated to Amaco Microfinance since 26 August, 2019 by Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with the consent of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

According to a statement by Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana, Michael Olufemi Abikoye, dated 31st December, 2019, a terse letter dated 27th December, 2019, was received from Solicitors acting on behalf of Amaco Microfinance Company Limited, Accra, “giving instructions for the High Commission to vacate its diplomatic property at No.10 Barnes Road, Accra.

“The letter further stressed that; failure to comply within stipulated time will lead to depositing the Mission’s belongings at the nearest Accra police station.” Giving the latest update on the property, Abikoye said “as at 31st December, 2019, the property has been broken into by the company and is being ransacked with the likelihood of being effectively occupied.”

Abikoye therefore, enjoined the Federal Government of Nigeria to convey appropriate response to the Ghanaian leadership as regards the reallocation and request for vacation of diplomatic property.

The High Commissioner said the letter came following the continuous violation of the diplomatic property and a formal notification that it has been reallocated to the Microfinance.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that Nigerian Government failed to renew the property following expiration thus, “the property reverted to the state in compliance with Article 258 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.”

However, Abikoye expressed surprise that the reallocation was done “ without recourse to the High Commission” despite having requested severally for “a mutual resolution of the matter, affirming that Nigerian Government is examining the situation and that an appropriate directive was being awaited.”