The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has announced the untimely and tragic death of its member, Anthony Chikezie Mbonu, on Sunday in Durban, South Africa.

A statement by NUSA, the umbrella body of Nigerians in that country, said on Friday that the late Mbonu, a valued member of our community, was brutally shot to death on Feb. 23, 2025, in Durban, South Africa, by two unidentified assailants.

The statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akindele Olunloyo, said the case had been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS), and that an investigation into his death was ongoing.

It added that the victim’s remains had been deposited at a mortuary in Durban for further examination.

“The incident had been reported to the Nigerian Consulate and the Nigerian High Commission for appropriate action.

“At this time, the motive behind this heinous act remains unknown. NUSA is working closely with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that justice is served for the late Mbonu and his family.

“NUSA strongly condemns this act of violence against a member of our community. We call upon the South African authorities to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice,’’ it quoted the President of NUSA, Mr Smart Nwobi as saying.

“In the light of this tragic event, NUSA urges all members of the Nigerian community in South Africa to exercise extreme caution in their daily activities.

“You should remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times, report any suspicious activities to the local authorities immediately and remain law abiding while supporting one another during this difficult time.’’

Nwobi extended the union’s condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Mbonu, adding that his untimely death was a great loss to the Nigerian community, and that he would be remembered for his contributions and the life he lived.

Mbonu is survived by his daughter, Miss Ogechi Duma Mbonu and his spouse Madisa Duma who is expecting their second child in April.

NUSA is committed to supporting Mbonu’s family during this challenging time and will provide updates on the case as they become available.