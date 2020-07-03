Gov. Akeredolu’s wife, security aide contract coronavirus

Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

One of the security aides to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, whose name was withheld, also contracted the virus.

This happened after Governor Akeredolu directed all his aides and appointees to go for COVID-19 tests.

One of the aides to the governor, who craved anonymity, disclosed on Thursday that “Yes mama’s (first lady) result has come and it was positive. One of the security men attached to the governor is also positive and has been asked to go on isolation.”