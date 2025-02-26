Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that there would be an immediate intervention at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to improve and upgrade existing infrastructure.

Fubara stated that, in the coming days, construction work will commence on an administrative block, male and female hostels, a health centre, and a sports complex.

He gave the approval shortly after inspecting the existing facilities at the institution in the Rumuolumeni community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on Wednesday.

The governor was conducted around the institution by the Vice-Chancellor, Okechukwu Onuchukwu, and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Adokiye Amiesimaka.

He explained that his visit was in response to a request from the governing council for urgent state government intervention to provide critical infrastructure at the university.

Fubara said, “This afternoon, I can say that, from what I have seen here, the level of improvement is very regrettable. The only visible progress has been achieved through TETFund, and it is unfortunate that, as a government, we have not done much for a school under our control.

“I can boldly say this afternoon that, based on what I have seen and how the school has managed itself, we will immediately grant the Governing Council’s requests.

“The requests include the construction of new hostels for both male and female students, an administrative block, a new health centre, and a sports complex. Consider those requests granted and approved.”

Fubara, who commended the Vice-Chancellor for his leadership, urged the entire management team to continue striving for the highest standards.

He stated, “I also want to appeal to the students. You have the opportunity to be here today—make good use of it.

“Don’t just pass through the school. If you simply pass through, you will leave with nothing. Allow the school to pass through you so that when you graduate, you will take away something meaningful and impactful.”

Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the university’s infrastructure and the quality of education, pledging to leave no stone unturned in achieving these goals.