Gov. Okowa’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

The daughter to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba.

He announced that one of the children of Okowa tested positive for the virus.

He said, consequently, the Governor and his family members had commenced self-isolation for 14 days.

He said, “One of the children of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has tested positive for the virus and as such, the governor and his family members have gone on self-isolation for 14 days.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places.

“And as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”

Ifeajika stressed that “the state government is intensifying efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state”.