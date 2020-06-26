Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Barr. Ugwueze as substantive Chairman, Nsukka LGA Monday

Following the death of the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Hon. Patrick Omeje Jnr., Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in keeping with the advice of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, will on Monday, June 29, 2020, swear in the Vice Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze, as the substantive Chairman of the Council.

The event, according to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, “will hold at the Executive Council Chambers, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, at 2pm” .

Aroh disclosed that only the 20 (twenty) Councillors and the Vice Chairman, to be sworn in as substantive Chairman, are invited “in line with the protocols and regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)”.

Enugu State is in the hands of God!