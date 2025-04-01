Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Monday pledged to compensate the families of the 16 slain hunters.

They were allegedly murdered by a vigilante group at Uromi, Edo while on their way to Kano.

He made the pledge when, in the company of his Kano State counterpart, Abba Yusuf, he paid a condolence visit to the families of the late hunters at Torankawa in Kano State.

”We are making arrangements to provide compensation to all the victims affected by this incident”, he said.

Okpebholo commended the people of Kano State for remaining calm despite the situation.

”I also commend the good people of Kano State and the entire north for not taking the law into their own hands and carrying out reprisal attacks,” he said.

” We will also ensure full compensation for all the affected victims”, he said.

” I pledged cash and food items to the families of victims,” he said.

He also promised that compensation would be paid to the victims' families, adding that the government would not relent in pursuing justice for the victims.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the late hunters.

” We are here to commiserate with the families of the dead,

“We assure you that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

” May Almighty God forgive the souls of the victims and reward them with paradise,” he said

The Edo governor said that already arrests had been made.

“About 14 suspects have been arrested already; we will pursue the case until its logical conclusion.

Earlier, Yusuf, while praying for the souls of the victims, said that all hands were on the deck to ensure that justice prevailed.

” We are working closely with my counterpart, Governor Okpebholo to ensure that all those arrested are prosecuted.