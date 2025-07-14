President Bola Tinubu and a roll-call of Nigeria’s past heads of state are expected to converge on Daura today as the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari are laid to rest, in keeping with Islamic tradition.

This is as Vice-President Kashim Shettima, directed by the President, accompanied Buhari’s remains from London where he died at around 04:30 pm Sunday.

Presidency officials who spoke to The PUNCH Sunday night confirmed that the former President’s remains would arrive the country early Monday to be flown to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, for burial.

“The burial is tomorrow (Monday). They’re bringing his corpse over the night. They’ll go straight to Daura. So, they’ll bury him tomorrow (Monday).

“You know, the Islamic rites don’t take time,” one official said preferring to stay anonymous.

Another source explained, “When the corpse arrives, we are sure the President would go there. After they go to Daura, the President can join them there.”

On whether the other African heads of state are expected to arrive Nigeria for condolence visits, a third official stated, “Yes, there would be mainly West African Leaders. But we don’t know who and who until they start to communicate on Monday.”

The official added, “The body will arrive early tomorrow and be buried. We’ll start having heads of state from West Africa. It is likely that some will come.

“If they come they will stay in their hotels until they get a time to see the President tomorrow (Monday).

“You know, the President just came back early hours of today. And he’s still resting.”

Tinubu had announced the passing of his predecessor who died following a prolonged undisclosed illness.

“President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences,” a statement signed by his Special Adviser in Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed Sunday.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu Announces President Buhari’s Passing, Orders VP Shettima To The Uk To Accompany Body Back Home.’

“President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria,” Onanuga further revealed.

Tinubu ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

The President also summoned an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in honour of the late former President.

In a heartfelt tribute he personally signed Sunday evening, the President confirmed that Buhari would be accorded full state Honours.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today,” Tinubu wrote.

He added, “I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.”

The President said the late Buhari’s passing filled him with “profound sorrow and a heavy heart,” adding that Nigeria has lost “a patriot, a soldier, a statesman.”

“President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures.

“He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

“Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life,” Tinubu wrote.

The President also described Buhari as a man who “stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential.”

He praised Buhari’s efforts in confronting corruption and instilling discipline in public service.

“He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn,” said Tinubu.

In his tribute, President Tinubu also acknowledged the people and traditional leadership of Daura, the late leader’s hometown in Katsina State.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.”

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate,” he stated.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would organise a funeral that reflects Buhari’s “towering contributions to our country,” and prayed for Allah to grant him eternal peace.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he said, praying, “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness.”

The octogenarian had travelled to London in late June for follow-up care related to an undisclosed condition.

Buhari’s health required extended medical leaves during his two-term presidency.

During his tenure he made at least 13 medical trips to the United Kingdom.

Buhari’s first known medical visit occurred in June 2016, just over a year after assuming office. That trip lasted 10 days.

However, by 2017, his medical leaves became more frequent and prolonged.

In May 2017, Buhari departed for London and remained there for over 100 days, marking his longest medical absence from the country and raising concerns about the delegation of presidential duties.

His visits, sometimes announced abruptly, were typically accompanied by brief official statements indicating they were for “routine check-ups.”

Between 2018 and 2021, Buhari reportedly visited London for medical reasons at least once a year, including trips in April 2021 and March 2022.

His final known medical visit as president came in October 2022, just months before the end of his tenure.

Meanwhile tributes and condolences have continued to flow since Buhari’s passing became public.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the late former President as a statesman, a colleague, a reputable soldier and co-patriot who will be sorely missed.

Chief Obasanjo who lead Nigeria as a military head of state in 1976 and democratically elected president from 1999-2007 described as unfortunate that the Kastina-born leader passed when his experience is urgently needed to proffer solutions to myriads of its challenges.

The former president disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Sunday.

Obasanjo said, “I received this afternoon the passing of a colleague, a comrade, a co-patriot, Gen. Muhammad Buhari who as an administrator played his role as an administrator, as a soldier, he played his role as a soldier and as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman to the nation.

“His death is a great loss to the nation because at a time like this we need the totality of experience or what I may call the statesmanship of all those who have had the opportunity of governing this country in the past to get us out of our present situation.

“He would be sorely missed and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also, former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida (retd.),said he was saddened with the sudden demise Buhari.

In an emotion-laden tribute,he said, ”It is with a deeply heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of my friend, my brother, my course mate, and a fellow soldier in the journey of nationhood — President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Our paths crossed in 1962 when we both joined the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna.

“From those early days, Muhammadu stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria.

“Through the years, we shared trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments, victories and moments of reflection.

“Our bond was forged not only by military training, but by a shared commitment to the ideals of service, discipline, and love for country.”

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also mourned the death of the ex-President describing him as “a true patriot” whose life exemplified discipline, integrity, and service to the nation.

In a personal tribute he signed on Sunday, Osinbajo said he and his wife, Dolapo, were deeply saddened by the news of Buhari’s passing in a London hospital earlier in the day.

He wrote, “Dolapo and I received, with profound sadness, the news of the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon.

“In the moments that followed, we spoke with Her Excellency Aisha Buhari and their son Yusuf Buhari to express our heartfelt condolences and to share in the deep grief of their beloved family—one with whom we had the honour of serving our nation for eight memorable years.”

The former Vice President described Buhari’s life as one marked by an unwavering devotion to the Nigerian people.

“Nigeria has lost a true patriot—a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved.

“President Buhari’s legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good,” he said.

Osinbajo served as Vice President under Buhari from 2015 to 2023.

He prayed for strength and comfort for the late president’s family and for all who mourn him.

“We pray that the Almighty God will grant comfort and strength to his family, and to all who mourn his passing. May his memory always be blessed,” Osinbajo wrote.

Following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London, contrasting scenes emerged at his residences in Kaduna and Daura.

When one of our correspondents visited Buhari’s home in Kaduna on Sunday, the area was largely deserted. Neighbours wore solemn expressions, visibly affected by the news of his death, but there were no signs of mourners or visitors entering or leaving the residence located on Sultan Lane, off Sultan Road.

Two military trucks were stationed at the entrance, with armed security personnel politely turning journalists away and redirecting them further down Sultan Road. Attempts by reporters to speak with family members or gain access to the residence were unsuccessful, as non-residents were strictly barred.

Buhari’s Kaduna home is located in an upscale neighbourhood known for housing several prominent Nigerian political figures, including the families of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and former Finance Minister and Labour Party leader, Nenadi Usman.

In contrast, Buhari’s hometown of Daura in Katsina State witnessed a steady stream of sympathisers arriving to pay their respects just hours after the announcement of his death. Mourners came from within and outside Daura, filling the premises of his residence.

A close family member, speaking anonymously to The PUNCH, confirmed that the late President’s body would be flown back to Nigeria for burial in Daura.

“Call me later for further confirmation on this. But we are not allowing journalists access to the residence for now,” he said.

Although it was unclear which family members were present to receive condolences, the turnout of sympathisers was significant. Meanwhile, in Katsina town, groups of people gathered quietly in areas such as Shagari Low Cost, KSTA, and Layafa Palace, many visibly emotional as they shared memories of the late President.

The atmosphere in Katsina remained somber as the state government, civic groups, and members of the public offered prayers for the repose of Buhari’s soul and strength for his grieving family. Official funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.