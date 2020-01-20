Gov. Ugwuanyi charges ENSIEC on credible LG elections

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to conduct credible, free and fair Chairmanship and Councillorship elections across the seventeen (17) local government councils and 260 electoral wards in the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who spoke when he swore in four new ENSIEC Electoral Commissioners in the state, following their nomination and subsequent confirmation by the State House of Assembly, stated that the call for credible elections was consistent with his administration’s tradition of transparency, equity and fairness.

The four newly sworn in Electoral Commissioners, who now fill the vacuum hitherto created in the Commission, are Mr. Solomon Ifechukwu Ude, Mrs. Anthonia Chinenyenwa Ogbu, Hon. Mrs. Theresa Egbo and Dr. Mrs. Bernadine Ezugwu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that pursuant to section 3, subsection 2, of the ENSIEC Law 2000, “the Commission shall consist of a Chief Electoral Commissioner, who shall be the Chairman and seven (7) other members to be known as Electoral Commissioners whereas section 11, subsection 4, provides that the quorum for meetings of the Commission shall be five (5)”.

The governor further disclosed that the vacuum in the membership of the state electoral body was created following the death of Chief David O. Ngene, resignations of Hon. Samuel Okechukwu Ngene and Hon. Mrs. Jane Chinwendu Eneh who got elected to the State Assembly and Engr. Dr. MaryRose Obiageli Abba, who got appointed as his Special Adviser, respectively.

He added that the depletion in the ENSIEC membership made it impossible for the electoral body to form the needed quorum for a properly constituted meeting, disclosing that with the new members who were sworn in, “as we just witnessed, the Commission is now properly constituted and ready for the forthcoming Local Government elections, amongst its other related functions”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who also swore in Barr. Chris Onyema Ezugwu as his Special Adviser, congratulated them for their new appointments wishing them God’s guidance in the discharge of their duties.

Responding on behalf of others, Dr. Mrs. Ezugwu, thanked God and expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state.

Noting that their responsibilities are “very challenging”, require firm character, dedication and commitment, the new Electoral Commissioner assured the governor that they will put in their best to ensure credible electoral process in the state.