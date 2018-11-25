Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State “Junior Jim” (left) with an elder statesman and former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, during the airport reception for the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in Enugu, on Friday.

November 25, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) presenting the Staff of Office to the newly elected Traditional Ruler of Nguru Nsukka Autonomous Community, Nsukka Local Government Area, HRH Igwe Linus Nosike Obayi at Nsukka, yesterday. With him on his left is the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi.