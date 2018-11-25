Ejidike congratulates Super Falcons, charges team to pick world cup ticket

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu- Ejidike, JP, has congratulated the Super Falcons for thrashing Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in their last Group B match of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

The Falcons steam-rolled their opponents and scored four goals in the first half, with Asisat Oshoala banging a hat-trick.

Other scorers were Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie and Rita Chikwelu.

Ejidike was effusive in praises of the Falcons for their impressive display so far in the championship.

He advised the players not to rest on their oars in their quest to retain their pride of place in continental and global football.

“Let me congratulate you for the impressive performances so far in this Women Africa Cup of Nations Championship. I believe that you are good enough to beat your next opponents in the semi-finals and pick a ticket to the world cup,” Ejidike, who is also a board member of the Karate Federation of Nigeria, remarked.

The Super Falcons will tackle the Lionesses of Cameroon on Tuesday in Accra.