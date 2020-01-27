Related Articles
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left), Senator Ayogu Eze (2nd right), the member representing Igbo-Etiti/Uzo Uwani Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Martin Oke (left) and the Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo, during the funeral ceremony of Odo’s mother, Lolo Theresa Odo, held at Eha Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area, yesterday.
January 19, 2020
Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi (left) administering vaccine to a student during the flag off of de-worming programme for pupils in public primary schools in the state, yesterday.
January 17, 2020
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with his Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu (right), State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (2nd left), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) State Chairman, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe (middle) and the TUC State Secretary, Comrade Bennett Asogwa, during the state workers’ New Year prayer rally, held at the New State Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday.
January 16, 2020