Group eulogies NCC boss over award

A group of IT professionals under the aegies of Independent Information Age Stakeholders (IIAS) has congratulated the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta on his recent award.

Danbatta, had recently bagged a Distinguished Award from the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

The EVC received the award earlier Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in his Abuja office from Olusola Teniola, the President of ATCON who was accompanied by Ajibola Olude, the Executive Secretary of the association.

In a telephone conversation with one of our correspondents, IIAS National Co-ordinator, Prince Sunday Audu, on Sunday congratulated the EVC for the deserving award.

“This is not the first time that the EVC is receiving award but this time, this appears more honourable because he has demonstrated that he is ever ready for the total overhauling of the telecommunications industry through his strategic interventions. Nigerians are reaping from his hardworking and dedication in ensuring that quality service delivery by the operators is not compromised,” he said.

Audu further stated that he hopes that the second coming of the EVC will usher in a more robust industry engagement and high quality services and return on investment by the players.