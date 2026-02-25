A high-ranking Palace Chief in Iduah kingdom, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Chief Jimah Ogboi, has been killed and his two daughters abducted.

The gunmen struck on Monday night and instantly shot at the chief while they used a machete and other weapons on his wife, who was left in a bad state.

One of his sons, Lucky, said he stepped out to purchase an item when the incident occurred.

He said he was told that his father had been killed and he returned to find his mother seriously injured.

A community source said the attack made the community elders summon an emergency meeting to discuss the possible release and rescue of the two daughters, as well as address the root cause of the attack.

Traditional ruler of the community, Alhaji Amedu Momoh, appealed to the state government and security agencies to urgently come to their aid and strengthen security in the area.

He added, “About four of them went to the house of one of our chiefs. They shot him and went away with two of the daughters. Nigerian Police and other security agencies have come here since the incident happened.

“We need assistance in tackling security issues. The government should come and assist us. There has been some calm in our land, but it’s like they have gone to reinforce.”

He noted that the community was also not happy with the growing menace of suspected herdsmen attacked on farmland.

When contacted, the PPRO of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident.

Ikoedem said the police had launched an investigation.

She noted that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, is currently in Ekpoma in Edo Central with other top brass of the command with a view to halting such attacks.

She said, “I can confirm the incident and the CP and other top officers of the command to halt incidents like this. For this killing and abduction, the Police have launched an investigation.”

On Thursday, three herders were killed by gunmen along the Dorowa-Jong road in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babayo, said the victims were ambushed by the gunmen on their way home in Jong community after attending Qur’an Tafsir in Dorowa community around 7 30 pm.