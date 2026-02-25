The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is currently in a closed-door meeting with the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A brief video shared by Oyo Affairs on Wednesday confirmed the presence of the two political figures at the venue.

The footage showed Makinde arriving and exchanging greetings with Kwankwaso and other attendees.

“Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is currently in a closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan,” the platform stated.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed as of press time.

The development comes weeks after Makinde and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, visited the Uphill Mansion of a former Military President, in Minna, Niger State, in a move widely linked to early political consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso recently returned to Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport following what the NNPP described as “strategic international engagements” in India.

Kwankwaso’s return also follows reports of a proposed bill before the United States Congress in which he was named among individuals recommended for targeted sanctions over alleged religious freedom violations in Nigeria.