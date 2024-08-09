Gunmen have attacked a police checkpoint at Omata Junction, Nnewi-Oba Road in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the area at about 9:20 am on Friday and threw explosive devices at the police operatives at the checkpoint.

It was further gathered that during the attack, one policeman was killed while another was injured.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

Ikenga added that the state Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, has ordered an intensive manhunt for the gunmen.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has ordered a manhunt operations for gunmen who attacked the police team at about 9:20am today 9/8/2024, at a checkpoint, Omata junction, Nnewi Oba road.

“The operation led by Assistant Commissioner in charge of Nnewi Area Command is already working with the locals in the area to unmask and apprehend the attackers.

“Meanwhile, in the ensuing gun duel by the police operatives, one of the police personnel was fatally hit by an explosive thrown at them by the gunmen and the other that is seriously injured is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“To this end, police team has taken over the area, further details shall be communicated.”