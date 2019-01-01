Herdsmen kill 7, injure many in Plateau state

At least seven persons, mostly Youths, were on Sunday night killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen during two separate attacks in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

A source said on Monday that the two attacks occurred simultaneously in Nding Village Fan District and Dorong village of Foron District of Both Barkin Ladi LGC of the state killing seven persons and several others injured barely 24 hours to witness 2019.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev confirmed the incident and said the attention of the Police Command was drawn to the incident by one Samson Bitrus.

In a Press Statement signed and issue to journalists in Jos on Monday the PPRO said investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act to face the full weight of the law.

“On 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call from SAMSON. BITRUS of Gwom Nding Village that on the same date at about 1800hrs some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command CP Austin I Agbonlahor having received the information immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left the scene of crime.

“On the scene of crime, three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the Hospital

“Out of the three persons that were injured one of them died while receiving treatment. The remaining two persons in the hospital are responding to treatment.

“Citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses and volunteer information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full weight of the law.

However, a member of the Community Solomon Dalyop told New Telegraph that the Nding village attack was said to be an ambush on a car conveying some Church Youth fellowship members returning from a picnic in Jos the Plateau State capital.

According to him five Youths were killed to include Miss Favour Nintel, Miss Felicia Nuhu, Mr. Bulus Dung Sunday, Miss Jenet Yakubu Pam and Mr. Jok Danladi were killed in the ambush.

He also disclosed that the second attack in Dorong village by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Miss Janet Markus and Mr. Dung Pam were killed.

The killing is also coming barely 24 hours when the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Police Force in the state had a get-together party in Jos and resolved to work together for peace in the state.