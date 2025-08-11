Residents of Yelwata, Benue State on Monday blocked the federal highway from Makurdi to Abuja, protesting the killing of three people.

It was learnt that suspected armed herders were reported to have invaded the community as early as 7am and shot three people dead and three others injured.

The residents were said to have blocked the federal highway with the corpses, preventing the movement of vehicles.

A youth leader from the community, Achii Mathias, said that the armed herders launched an attack around 7am on Monday and killed three people and injured three others.

Mathias said, “The Fulanis again attacked our community (Yelwata) this morning around 7am and were shooting sporadically, and they killed three people and three others were injured.

“As I am talking to you now, the Security Adviser to the governor and Chairman of Guma LGA are here assessing the situation.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Benue State Command, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had yet to receive the report.

“The moment I have the report, I will send it to you,” Edet said.

As of the time of filing this report, calls made to the Security Adviser, Joseph Har and Chairman of Guma LGA, Maurice Orwough, were dropped.

Recall that no fewer than 200 people were killed in a midnight attack on the same community on June 13.