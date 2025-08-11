The new Assistant Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club, Ibadan, Oyo State, Akin Olowokere, on Monday morning, slumped and died.

He was one of the recently appointed coaches 3SC.

As of press time, there were no official reports on what led to his death.

However, eyewitnesses told PUNCH Online in Ibadan, the state capital, that “he slumped on the pitch during the team’s Monday morning training session and was rushed to the hospital.

“He was, however, confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.”

It was further gathered that the former Sunshine Stars of Akure player and later tactician went down while in action, attracting medical attention immediately, after which he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

He was recently unveiled as one of the coaches of the Oluyole Warriors after the club parted ways with the Gbenga Ogunbote-led coaching crew.

The soft-spoken gaffer was for years a regular player with his state club, Sunshine Stars of Akure, before taking up a coaching job.

He recently served as an assistant coach with the club, under head coach Edith Agoye.