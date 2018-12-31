House of Reps member dies in Lagos

Reports say that Mr Abayomi Ayeola, 59, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency of Lagos State, is dead.

He is said to have died on Sunday at the popular St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, after a brief illness.

The two-term Reps member had already secured the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to run for a third term in the coming 2019 elections.

Before his sudden death, his death, Ayeola was the leader of the Lagos State caucus in the House.