A veteran Afrobeats singer, Akande Abolore, popularly known as 9ice has claimed that the music industry is heavily influenced by spiritual forces, stating that the devil controls music, as he warned aspiring artists to understand what they are walking into.

Speaking during an interview on The Nancy Isime Show, hosted by Nollywood actress Nancy Isime, the Gongo Aso crooner reflected on the hidden battles in the industry, spiritual struggles, and his embrace of traditional African spirituality.

“I was talking about Grammy, and I wasn’t given. Burna got it. We never get am,” he said, referring to his past desire to win the prestigious music award.

He continued, “That’s why I said music, you can be passing a message. That’s why, when you sing as an artist, watch what you say in words because the devil controls music.

“The devil is the choir master. That’s why we smoke, we do all these things.”

Reiterating the spiritual weight that comes with a music career, 9ice warned,” Music generally, devil controls the music.

“If you are coming to this industry, understand where you’re coming to. I’m not lying to you.”

The singer also spoke about his personal spiritual journey, revealing a period where he suffered severe health issues with no medical explanation.

“When I had to vomit blood for like six months in my own house… 2010, 2009… No, not even medical. No worries,” he said when Isime asked about his most intense spiritual battle.

While distancing himself from mainstream religions, 9ice declared his embrace of African traditional religion, saying, “Me, I’m not Christian. I’m not Muslim. I’m Babalawo.

“I tell people and people run away from me. For me, I’m African. Traditionalist. That’s what I practise.”

He shared that he wished he had embraced Ifa earlier in life, citing Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti as an influence. “When Fela was talking, Fela used to go to Ogun, you were like, this guy, what is he doing? And now I know.”

Reflecting on spirituality from an African perspective, he added: “See, God said, I will never come to you in a different language from your people.

“And I understand later that this Black community, this Black continent is for Black people.

“And we have our own messengers. We have our own prophet.”

The singer urged young Africans to reconnect with their roots, as he persuaded them to go back to their parents and ask about their family’s traditional practices, then embrace them with loyalty and sincerity.