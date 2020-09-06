How South-West can claim 2023 Presidency – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has revealed how South-West can claim the presidency in 2023.

Speaking in Akure, Ondo State on Saturday during a meeting with the traditional rulers for re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the former governor said ensuring that the APC wins Ondo governorship poll would be an added advantage to the South-West’s quest for 2023 presidency.

Tinubu said APC leaders in the state as well as in the South-West and national levels were united to ensure that Akeredolu was re-elected in the forthcoming election

He appealed all the traditional rulers in the state not to relent in their support towards Akeredolu’s re-election, urging them to implore their subjects and people to work tirelessly for the Ondo State Governor’s second term.

He also implored the people of the state not to allow opposition to win the state, as that would not brighten the chances of Southwest claiming the presidency in 2023.

“We are all united to work for Akeredolu’s re-election so that APC will continue to govern Ondo State and other states in the country. We commissioned Revenue House today. Governor Akeredolu has performed very well and he deserves to be re-elected based on his performance and achievements in office in his first term.

“I want to implore all traditional rulers to endorse Akeredolu and work for his re-election. His re-election is in the interest of the people of Ondo State and Yoruba land at large. As the ruling party at the federal level, we should allow continuity in Ondo State,” he said.- The News.