Days of heavy rain triggered the landslide on Sunday, which left just one survivor and “levelled” much of the village of Tarseen, the group said in a statement.

The armed group in control of the affected area, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A), had earlier said as many as 1,000 people could have died.

Antoine Gérard, the UN’s deputy humanitarian co-ordinator for Sudan, said that it was hard to assess the scale of the incident or the exact death toll as the area was very hard to reach.

A landslide has killed at least 370 people in the remote Marra Mountains in western Sudan’s Darfur region, a UN official has told the BBC.

The SLM/A has appealed for humanitarian assistance from the UN and other regional and international organisations.

Speaking to the BBC Newsday programme on Wednesday, the group’s leader Abdel Wahid Mohamed al-Nur defended his group’s statement about the number of people killed, which some reports have disputed.

He said while the place had originally been “empty”, many people had moved to the “naturally protective” area for safety in the wake of the civil war that has ravaged the country in the last couple of years. The SLM/A has stayed neutral in that conflict.

“People on the ground have confirmed [the death toll]. We have a civil authority there and they estimate above 1,000 people are dead or at least they are under the mud.”

“Those people who are talking, they are talking according to their past knowledge but we are talking about recent knowledge,” he said.

The SLM/A leader said urgent rescue efforts were needed and called for humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, for all of those affected, adding that the disaster had a deep psychological impact on survivors.

Luca Renda, acting UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, told the BBC on Wednesday that they were hoping the number of victims was not as high as the SLM/A says.

He said they were trying to reach the area, sending tents, food, water and emergency kits, and the situation would be clearer in the coming hours.

Getting aid quickly to the area would be difficult, Mr Gérard had earlier said.

“We do not have helicopters, everything goes in vehicles on very bumpy roads. It takes time and it is the rainy season – sometimes we have to wait hours, maybe a day or two to cross a valley… bringing in trucks with commodities will be a challenge.”

Many residents from North Darfur state had sought refuge in the Marra Mountains region, after the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) forced them from their homes.

Darfur’s army-aligned governor, Minni Minnawi, called the landslide a “humanitarian tragedy”.

“We appeal to international humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and provide support and assistance at this critical moment, for the tragedy is greater than what our people can bear alone,” he said in a statement quoted by the AFP news agency.

The head of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, called on the warring parties to “to silence the guns and unite in facilitating the swift and effective delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those in need”.

The civil war that broke out in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF has plunged the country into famine and has led to accusations of genocide in the western Darfur region.

Estimates for the death toll from the civil war vary significantly, but a US official last year estimated up to 150,000 people had been killed since hostilities began in 2023. About 12 million have fled their homes.

Some factions of the SLM/A have pledged to fight alongside the Sudanese military against the RSF.

Many Darfuris believe the RSF and allied militias have waged a war aimed at transforming the ethnically mixed region into an Arab-ruled domain. – BBC.