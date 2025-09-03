Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and other leaders, have affirmed that the National Elective Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, will be held despite the conditions set by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s camp.

Speaking on behalf of the governors in Abuja on Tuesday at the inauguration of the 119-member National Convention Planning Committee, chaired by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, declared that they are not cowards.

The governors, in a clear response to Wike’s camp’s Monday night statement, also vowed to take disciplinary action against those undermining the party’s interests, insisting that the PDP will not bow to arrogance and impunity, or what they described as a “faction of fools.”

In the same vein, the PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, represented by Secretary Ahmed Makarfi and other party leaders, emphasised that both northern and southern leaders are free to micro-zone party positions, while stressing that interested members equally have the right to contest.

After weathering a prolonged internal crisis, the PDP scheduled its November convention to elect new members of the National Working Committee as part of efforts to reposition the party.

However, while leaders are pushing for the convention to proceed as planned, Wike and some of his allies have continued efforts to stall the exercise over disputes surrounding the South-East and South-South zonal leadership.

On Monday, members of the PDP, loyal to the FCT minister, under the banner of the Eminent Leaders and Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP, warned that the party’s forthcoming national convention in November would be “invalid” if their resolutions are not implemented.

Following the nearly three-hour meeting, a communiqué was issued and read by Samuel Ortom, the former Governor of Benue State.

He noted the members’ “collective commitment to the principles of equity, justice, inclusivity, and the rule of law”, describing them as “values upon which the PDP was founded and upon which its survival depends.”

Among their demands, Wike’s camp said while it was satisfied with the party’s zoning arrangements adopted by the NEC, the National Working Committee must ensure there is no form of micro-zoning “for peace and stability within the party.”

They added that the national party chairman position should remain in the North-Central in line with the zoning formula of the 2021 convention.

“That on zoning of party offices: Whereas, we agree with the zoning committee’s recommendations, which were adopted by the NEC, that the status quo remains, we further and very strongly hold that there should be no form of micro-zoning for peace and stability within the party.”

“Consequently, the National Chairman of the party should remain in the North-Central in line with the zoning formula of the 2021 convention,” the communique read.

The Wike-led stakeholders also called for fresh congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra States, and in the South-East zone, conducted by the National Working Committee, in line with court judgements, adding that the outcome of the South-South Congress held in Calabar, Cross River State, should also be upheld, while the Ekiti State local government congress should be conducted immediately.

“We call on the National Working Committee to urgently conduct fresh, transparent, and inclusive congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra States, in line with judgments of the courts.

“That a fresh and legitimate South-East Zonal Congress should be conducted; That the outcome of the valid and legitimate South-South Congress held in Calabar, Cross River State and recognised by the court be respected.

“That the Ekiti State Local Government Areas Congress should be conducted immediately, in obedience to the subsisting court judgement,” they added.

The group warned in strong terms that failure to comply with the demands and their resolutions “shall render any purported national convention invalid, as legitimate members of the party would be disenfranchised.”

Wike’s group maintained that the leadership positions within the PDP must remain “open, inclusive, and competitive, while ensuring regional equity in accordance with the PDP’s long-standing traditions.”

The stakeholders said the main opposition party now stood at “a defining crossroads”, where its ability to reconcile internal disputes, uphold fairness, and respect constitutional processes will determine its relevance in the future.

The group further cautioned that “unity cannot be built on disenfranchisement, exclusion, or the neglect of valid judicial pronouncements,” stressing that a credible national convention must be anchored on “transparency, fairness, and respect for the rule of law as well as inclusivity.”

“The PDP was built on the foundation of inclusivity, fairness, and justice. Therefore, to reclaim its pride of place as the leading opposition and the true alternative for Nigerians, the party must now rise above narrow interests and embrace collective responsibility,” they stated.

The members reiterated their loyalty to the party, declaring, “We, the Eminent Leaders and Concerned Stakeholders, remain steadfast in our loyalty to the party and resolute in our determination to work with all organs and leaders of the PDP to ensure that the forthcoming National Convention becomes a watershed moment — a moment where unity triumphs over division, and justice prevails over impunity.

“Only then can the PDP speak with one voice, act with one heart, and march with renewed strength toward victory,” they stressed.

In response, Mohammed insisted that the governors would not be distracted, stressing that the convention will proceed as planned.

The Bauchi governor stated, “We are not cowards, and we are not afraid of anybody. We are capable of navigating this party beyond the shenanigans, beyond the arrogance, and beyond the impunity of others.

“We cannot continue to take part and allow people to take us to the slaughterhouse. That’s our job. And our job is to make sure we don’t go to the slaughterhouse.

“And we are working as governors and working with the committee to ensure that. The keyword is discipline. We will no longer allow or tolerate anybody to take us for granted. It has to stop. Enough is enough. We are not going to tolerate it any longer.”

Mohammed stated that while they welcome consensus to ensure inclusivity, they will not tolerate being taken for fools.

He added, “And definitely, Mr. Chairman (Damagum), we are with you on this journey as governors. And we will show that we believe in the capacity of the regulator, INEC. We are confident that it is a very valid and credible organisation, driven by the rule of law.

“This convention is on course. Our party is on course to make sure we have our party. If anybody wants to become a faction of fools, we will allow him to go and do it.”

Also, the camp of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said the PDP was on course to be set free from what it described as “satanic infiltrations” with the forthcoming national convention of the party.

Publicity Secretary of the Oyo State chapter of the PDP, Micheal Ogunsina, who spoke with The PUNCH on Tuesday, aligned with the position of the party’s national secretariat and said the convention would determine the fate of Wike and his loyalists.

Ogunsina described the convention, scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, as a “done deal,” insisting that no force could stop it.

He said, “The PDP has dared Nyesom Wike to do what he can do. There is no forever champion anywhere. How did those before him end? The November 15 and 16 convention in Ibadan is a done deal. No force can stop it.

“New leaders will emerge from the convention to set the party on the right footing; all satanic infiltrations will be sent packing, and PDP will be set free.”

Earlier in his remarks, Damagum stated that the PDP remains the strongest and most formidable opposition party in Nigeria, positioned to challenge the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 elections.

The party leader stated, “Since assuming this responsibility, I have laboured with sincerity and utmost commitment to steady the ship of our party.

“In this period, we have pursued reconciliation, worked to reposition our structures, and ensured that, despite challenges, the PDP remains the leading voice of the opposition and the enduring hope of millions of Nigerians. On this, we have succeeded.

“But let me be clear; this success has only been made possible by silence and tolerance on my part. Not because I enjoy being disparaged, but because at critical moments, I chose restraint, not out of weakness, but as a conscious sacrifice for the survival and stability of our party.

“Ironically, many of the destructive voices have come from individuals who have benefited immensely from the PDP. They sought to sow division and weaken our structures. Yet history will record, and analysts will debate, but the consensus will remain that in a time of great difficulty, this National Working Committee, under my leadership, held the line and did a remarkable job.

“Today, I say with conviction that the PDP is not broken. The PDP is not defeated. The PDP is marching forward; stronger, more determined, and better prepared to fulfil our overriding objective: to reclaim the presidency of this great country and rebuild Nigeria from the mismanagement of the current ruling party.”

He added that the inauguration of the committee represents their shared commitment to organising, mobilising, and delivering a National Convention that would reflect the PDP’s democratic principles.

Damagum continued, “As you know, the 2025 Elective National Convention is scheduled to be held in Ibadan, Oyo State, from the 15th to the 16th of November, 2025. That convention is sacrosanct.

“My charge to this committee is simple: As you carry out your work, let fairness, equity, justice, and unity of purpose be your guiding principles. Let us set aside personal grievances and ambitions that do not serve the collective interest.

‘’(If any exists) Let us focus on the bigger picture: building public trust by proving to Nigerians through this convention that the PDP remains the vanguard of democracy and the blueprint for due process.”

The PDP BoT chairman, Wabara, called on party leaders to come together and collaborate to accomplish the goals they have set.

“Convention is not about excluding anybody; it’s also not a denial of the majority to have their way, because that’s what democracy is all about. Convention is not about 100%, but about the overwhelming majority if you have 100%, fine.

“In that direction, the party has zoned its positions, North, South. North can sit and do what they wish. South can sit and do what they wish.

“But that should not deny any individual who disagrees from testing his will. Buy the form, go to the field, and test your capacity.

“So, there’s no need to raise the temperature, because there will be no, and there should be no, exclusion. That has been the tradition since PDP was formed.”

Speaking on behalf of the National Convention Planning Committee, Fintiri called on party members to prioritise the party over personal relationships and pledged to deliver a credible convention.

“We know and we are quite aware that a lot of expectation is expected of us in this convention. We are bringing to bear our wealth of experience that we gained in the last convention, and we will even put in more effort and do better to ensure that we give you a credible and better convention in Ibadan.

“We are going to make sure that we put more into our assignment, drawing from the constitution of this party, to make sure that we create consensus and reconcile some of our members, so that we can go to Ibadan to make history that will give us a credible and better NWC, that will see us through to the 2027 election. This, I will do with all humility, but you know also that I can do it the other way.

“I want to tell you, every stakeholder in this party is my friend, but I will not place our relationship above this party. I will deliver on my assignment. I will ensure that what is expected of us is done, and I accept it along with 119 members, this assignment on behalf of our party with all humility.”

Fintiri co-chairs the 119-member committee with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, while former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, serves as the vice chairman.

The inauguration had in attendance Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, represented by Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai; former Benue State Governor, Ortom; former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau; and former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Also present were members of the NWC, including National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshedo; Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, alongside several other members.

In an interview, former party National Secretary, Ibrahim Tsauri, claimed that Wike is acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to destabilise the PDP.

The NEC member said, “The PDP is our party, and it belongs to all members. We all have an equal stake, so no one or group can threaten the party.

“We know Wike is working for the President to destroy the party. I am very optimistic that the convention will hold as scheduled. My only fear is the judiciary.

“If the judiciary can stand their ground and not listen to these people, the convention will hold peacefully. No matter their demands, nobody will be able to stop PDP.”

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader and NEC member, Timothy Osadolor, affirmed that the date for the Ibadan Convention remains fixed, urging members to take part.

Osadolor questioned whose interests Wike and his allies were trying to defend, stressing that the party’s interests must take precedence over personal ambitions.

He noted, ‘’Those people or any members of the party should not put forward their personal interests before those of the party. Now, I don’t know whose interests former Governor Wike wants to serve by making these spurious demands.

“Yes, well, I would agree with him on the demand for fresh congresses in the Southeast, but I also believe the rest of his claims are unnecessary and seem to be an overreach for him.

“The truth is that he has a right, like every other Nigerian, to express himself. But the truth is that the PDP, through its Executive Committee and the National Working Committee, have made it clear to a broader audience, specifically to all Nigerians, that November 16th, as I would say, is cast in stone in Ibadan and that the convention will hold.

“So those who want to participate should start getting ready. Those who would not, please, should start getting ready to close their eyes because the event will hold.”

The Bauchi State chapter of the PDP dismissed the demands of the FCT minister and his allies as mere “ranting of an ant.”

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Dayyabu Ciroma, clarified that although it is ideally the responsibility of the national leadership to respond to such a communiqué, the Bauchi chapter remains fully aligned with the decisions taken at the party’s NEC meeting.

He argued, “What Wike and his loyalists are doing is just the ranting of an ant. If they truly have a problem, they should have channelled it to the NEC. We in Bauchi support the decision of the NEC and shall only change stance if the NEC does the same.”

Ciroma insisted that “They are just trying to bring confusion, and by the grace of God, they will not succeed.” – Punch.