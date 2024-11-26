After years of fading into obscurity, Olajumoke Orisaguna, the Lagos bread seller, who rose to fame in 2016 after being discovered by renowned photographer, TY Bello, is making a remarkable comeback—this time as a broadcaster.

Popularly known as Jumoke Oniburedi, she captured national attention when Ty Bello spotted her during a photo shoot while she was selling bread on the streets of Lagos and saw her potential as a model.

Her story of rising from grass to grace became a media sensation, featuring her on magazine covers and inspiring countless Nigerians.

However, her journey took a downward turn four years ago when she lost her fame, wealth, and public relevance after falling victim to fraud allegedly orchestrated by her former manager.

Jumoke claimed she was deceived by the manager, who siphoned her money made through endorsement deals and other business engagements.

She revealed this during a meet-and-greet event titled The Comeback of Olajumoke (Oni Bredi), hosted by Cardinal Foundation, where she recounted her ordeal.

Jumoke said, “I really suffered and lost everything. She took me to South Africa twice for a documentary, but I had to pay for our flights and accommodation. When we returned to Nigeria, she only gave me N50,000. I had no money, nothing. I lost everything. I started calling people for food. It was Aunty Azuka and TY Bello who came to my rescue.

“Aunty Azuka paid my rent, furnished a shop for me, and regularly sent me foodstuffs and money to take care of my daughters. It was that bad.

“I have learned my lessons, and I will never leave those who truly mean well to me again.”

Jumoke expressed gratitude to the CEO of Media Room Hub, Azuka Ogujiuba, TY Bello, and Mrs Adedoja Allen, who supported her during those challenging times.

Despite her strained relationship with Ogujiuba, whom her former manager had allegedly alienated her from, Ogujiuba provided financial assistance for food and rent.

“Aunty Azuka and TY Bello really helped me. Whenever I called Azuka for help, she would provide it, even when she didn’t have much—her daughter would step in. TY Bello also assisted me financially. I am so grateful to these two women; they were my saving grace.”

To help Jumoke rebuild her life, Ogujiuba approached the CEO of City FM and founder of Cardinal Foundation, an initiative of Cardinal Broadcasting, Mrs Adedoja Allen, to offer her an opportunity in broadcasting.

Ogujiuba recounted how she involved the police to arrest Jumoke’s former manager, who had defrauded her. However, the case yielded no significant outcome as the manager was released and failed to honour subsequent police invitations.