The sacked Vice-Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Prof Bernard Odoh, on Thursday, lamented the mode through which he was removed as the institution’s VC, stating that it didn’t go through a due process.

Odoh’s concerns follow his sack and that of the institution’s governing council over his purported “illegal” appointment.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, it stated that the Federal Government needed to wade in to address brewing tensions.

“The sacking of the governing council and officials followed reports that the council illegally appointed an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

“After the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the Governing Council of the 33-year-old institution.

“The government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process,” read the statement.

However, Odoh, in an interview on Arise TV, maintained that he won’t accept his removal through a press release but rather after the recommendations of an investigating council.

He said, “I’m not disobeying Mr President, but it is the governing council that will recommend my sack after investigating me,” adding that “Mr President could have been ill-advised.”

“You can’t fire somebody you didn’t employ. The Visitor (Tinubu) appointed the council and the council followed due process to engage and give me a letter. He can’t remove me through a press release.

“There was no panel of inquiry. I was not appointed through a press release but rather by a constituted authority which followed a straightforward procedure,” he added.

With regards to his confirmation as a Professor which had come up as another debate, Odoh said the allegation was false, saying that when the “lies and fake news” regarding his professorship came up, the then-Registrar at the time he was confirmed as a Professor, took his records to the Sokoto State High Court for confirmation.

“What some people did was to pay somebody to remove my records from the university. The VC who appointed me still teaches at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and he wrote my reference letter,” he added.

He added that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, “jumped the gun” with regards to his sack as he (Odoh) has four pending lawsuits filed against him in different courts.

“Those matters are yet to be determined, and now the minister jumped the gun on a matter the Federal Ministry of Education is a party to as defendants. The court hasn’t ruled on this matter. So, I don’t see a basis for all of this noise,” he noted.

Odoh claimed that his ordeal is also tied to being a native of a “third class” state, adding that he’d go to the university to ensure that accreditations and activities are properly done.

“I’m from Ebonyi State. We are regarded as third-class people. People feel I’m not qualified because I come from Ebonyi State. People have ganged up to remove me at all costs.

“I am going to the university to ensure that activities and accreditation go on. The Federal Ministry of Education is introducing a crisis on campus. I am an alumnus of this university. It pains me that the university is being destroyed,” he said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities had accused the Governing Council of the institution of failing to follow due process in Odoh’s appointment and had demanded that the ministry dissolve the council over acts of illegality.