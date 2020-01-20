Ihedioha: Ebonyi PDP gives Supreme Court 24 hrs to reverse judgement

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has issued the Supreme Court a 24-hour ultimatum to reverse its judgement which removed Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party stated this on Monday at a protest led by its National Vice Chairman, South-East zone, Chief Austine Umahi, and the state Chairman, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi.

Hundreds of the party faithful in the state had assembled at the party secretariat after which they marched around the city to protest what they described as injustice and an outrage on the democracy in the country.

The march, which commenced from the state party secretariat along Abakaliki-Enugu Road, terminated at the Federal High Court.

They wore black clothing to signify that they were in a state of grief over the controversial judgement.

Addressing party members, the National Vice Chairman, said the party was giving the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council 24 hours to reverse the judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

“We are giving them 24 hours to reverse the judgment or else Nigeria will never remain the same. If they don’t reverse the judgment, then democracy has been murdered in Nigeria,” Umahi declared.