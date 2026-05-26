Sahara Group has commenced bunkering operations in Mauritania following the award of a 2026 bunkering license by the Government of Mauritania, marking a significant step in strengthening the country’s position as a strategic maritime and trade hub along the West African coast.

As part of the launch, Sahara has chartered the FT NERVI, a 7,600 DWT bunker tanker, fully equipped and currently positioned offshore Nouadhibou, enabling the immediate supply of ISO 8217:2022 Marine Gasoil (MGO) and 0.50% Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) to international and regional vessels operating in Mauritanian waters.

The commencement of operations underscores Sahara’s broader strategy of deploying integrated midstream infrastructure, maritime assets, and trading expertise to support Africa’s growing energy and trade ecosystems.

“This development is significant for Mauritania and for Africa’s maritime economy,” said Wale Ajibade, Executive Director, Sahara Group.

“By establishing operational bunkering capacity in Mauritania, we are supporting port competitiveness, improving vessel turnaround efficiency, and strengthening the infrastructure that enables regional and international trade,” he added.

For Mauritania, the operation enhances the attractiveness of its ports as reliable service points for shipping and offshore activity along the Atlantic corridor, supporting increased vessel traffic, associated services, and deeper participation in global trade flows.

For Africa, Sahara’s entry into the Mauritanian bunkering market strengthens the interconnection of the continent’s maritime supply chains, helping vessels operating across West and North West Africa access compliant fuels closer to trading routes, while improving logistics resilience and efficiency.

Ajibade said the availability of ISO 8217:2022 compliant fuels reflect Sahara’s commitment to internationally recognised marine fuel standards that prioritise quality, safety, and environmental performance.

In addition, the supply of 0.50% Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) supports the shipping industry’s transition toward lower emission operations in line with IMO sulphur regulations, helping to balance trade growth with environmental responsibility across Africa’s maritime corridors.

Sahara’s Mauritania bunkering launch builds on the Group’s established footprint in the maritime and midstream space, including its deployment of LPG vessels supporting energy access and cleaner cooking initiatives across multiple African markets.

Through these operations, Sahara has strengthened coastal supply chains, advanced marine based distribution systems, and demonstrated a track record of safe, reliable maritime logistics.

“Our experience operating LPG vessels and other maritime assets across Africa gives us a deep understanding of what it takes to run safe, reliable, and responsive marine operations,” Ajibade added, also noting that Sahara would bring its operational discipline to Mauritania, “leveraging vessels, people, and systems that are already proven across the continent.”

The Mauritania operation aligns with Sahara Beyond XXX, the Group’s long-term narrative focused on investing in infrastructure and platforms that go beyond transactions to enable mobility, trade, and sustainable growth across Africa and beyond.