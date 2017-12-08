ITRealms chief, Remmy Nweke emerges Best Online Media Personality of the Year 2017

The international multiple-award winning editor-in-chief of ITRealms online, , Mr. Remmy Nweke has been proclaimed the Best Online Media Personality of the Year 2017 by the Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development (CeCAD) with endorsement from the Federal Ministry of Communications.

The honour which was bestowed on him at the 2017 Nigeria Mobile Economy Summit Awards (NIMES 2017) was held Thursday at the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island in Lagos.

According to the Director, Special Project, CeCAD, Mr. Hilary Damissah, the award was in recognition of Mr. Nweke’s efforts in keeping the nation’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector abreast of issues as it happens and updated in the global sphere, via ITRealms Online where he is leading the team of editorial staff as the Editor-in-chief.

ITRealms Online is a member of DigitalSENSE African Media group, which also publishes NaijaAgroNet, DigitalSENSE Business News; founded since 2004 and has distinguished itself with multiple awards internationally. These include ITRealms Online emerging the first runner-up at the inaugural Telkom-Highway Africa New Media awards for the deployment of new media technologies in dissemination of information on the continent in 2010; and in 2011, ITRealms won the first-ever joint prize by Free and Open Source Foundation for Africa (FOSSFA) and Deutsche Welle (DW) prize under FOSSWAY project as part of the fourth Idlelo conference in Accra-Ghana, among others. Nweke also was honoured with the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Presidential awards 2016.

Presenting the award to Remmy Nweke [ITRealms], the Chairman, Digital Africa Group, and former Executive Director, Operations at Unity Bank plc, Dr. Evans Woherem, commended him for standing out among equals, especially as new media gradually takes its place in the Nigeria mediasphere and through ITRealms and other platforms that form part of DigitalSENSE Africa Media group.

Also recognized at the event include the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta as ICT Personality of the Year and Medallion Communications as Broadband company of the year, as well as Olabisi Olaleye of The Sun, Adeyemi Adepokun of The Guardian newspapers, Chioma Ezike of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), among others.

Reacting, Nweke, who also is the author of ‘A Decade of ICT Reportage in Nigeria’ dedicated the award to God and the entire management and staff of DigitalSENSE Africa Media group for their support, just as he prayed for strength to contribute to the ICT industry.