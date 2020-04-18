Jonathan, Atiku, Lawan, others mourn Abba Kyari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, have expressed shock to the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

In a separate tweet on Saturday morning, the three politicians paid tributes to the departed CoS.

Kyari died on Friday at age 81.

President’s spokespersons, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina said the deceased died of COVID-19.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020,” they said.

Kyari had tested positive for coronavirus in March after a trip to Germany and Egypt.

Expressing his shock to the death of the CoS, Atiku tweeted, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Jonathan prayed that “Allah” strengthens his family and friends during this moment of grief.

Lawan said death is inevitable and it only comes at an appointed time while praying for God to comfort Kyari’s family.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, described the departed CoS as a “truly good man, profoundly faithful and loyal to our country”.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday night had announced that the number of coronavirus deaths in the country jumped to 17 while the infections near 500.