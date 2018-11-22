AWCON: Supporters Club recounts tortuous journey to Ghana

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has explained why members of the famous club were not at the stadium when the female national team, the Super Falcons played its first two group games in the ongoing 2018 AWCON in Ghana.

Speaking in a telephone chat, he lamented the physical and emotional pains the club members suffered before they eventually arrived Cape Coast, host venue of the Falcons.

“We left Lagos late on Tuesday after settling some technical issues and got to the Aflao border late after it had closed. We slept there till the next morning and had to commence vehicle registration,” Ikpea explained.

“Thereafter, we commenced the journey and in Accra, one of our vehicles suffered brake failure. It was eventually fixed and we arrived Cape Coast late, but safely,” he said.

He went on to reiterate the unflinching commitment of the NFSC to the cause of Nigerian football.

According to Ikpea, the tortuous journey to Ghana was not a new experience for members of the club who had over the years encountered worse and sometimes life-threatening experiences in the cause of their fatherland.

“We remain resilient and undeterred by these experiences,” Ikpea remarked.

“On several occasions we have suffered assaults by home fans, travelled through dangerous terrains and even bad weather conditions. Yet, we have continued to wax stronger,” he recalled.

Ikpea, however thanked God for journey mercies as he also expressed happiness that the Falcons returned to winning ways by defeating Zambia.

He boasted that the Super Falcons would enjoy massive support when they clash against Equatorial Guinea in the group’s last game on Saturday.