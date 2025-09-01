Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed sadness on the passing of former Inspector-General Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, describing him as a committed patriot and accomplished law enforcement officer who served the nation with honour and dignity.

The former President who stated this in a condolence message to the Arase family also applauded the late former police boss for the reforms and intelligence-led policing he introduced during his time in service.

Dr. Jonathan who appointed Arase as IGP, stated: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Solomon Arase, former Inspector General of Police and someone I came to know as a committed patriot, a distinguished public servant, accomplished law enforcement officer, and a man of great integrity.

“Mr. Arase served our nation with honour, intelligence, and quiet dignity. As Inspector General of Police during my administration, he brought to the Nigeria Police Force not only decades of experience, but also a reform-minded approach and a genuine concern for public safety and human rights.

The former President further described his tenure as IGP as one marked by a clear commitment to “improving police-community relations, intelligence-led policing, and internal discipline within the Force.” According to him, Arase led with a steady hand and contributed immensely to strengthening national security during a critical period in our nation’s history.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Arase will be remembered for his integrity, humility, and intellect. Even in retirement, he continued to demonstrate his commitment to nation-building, particularly through his leadership as Chairman of the Police Service Commission.I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Nigeria Police Force and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. May his soul find eternal rest,” he also stated.