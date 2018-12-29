Jonathan mourns Shagari as nation builder with good heart

Former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the family of Alhaji Shehu Shagari and the people of Sokoto State over the demise of the nation’s Second Republic President, describing him as a nation builder who cemented a good relationship between the North and South.

Ex-President Jonathan stated this in a tribute to the nation’s first executive President, noting that Shagari was a patriot who placed service to humanity and fatherland above personal interest.

In a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s spokesman, Dr. Jonathan further described Shagari as a nice man with a clean heart who was sincere and selfless in service.

He said: “Late President Shagari was a very nice man with a clean heart. As a President he was humble, sincere and selfless in service. He was in deed a true democrat who left no one in doubt about his loyalty to his country, love for peace, desire for unity and vision for a greater Nigeria.

“Shagari was an exceptional leader and exemplary statesman whose modesty, commitment to common good and deep sense of patriotism will continue to inspire many generations of Nigerians. He will be remembered as a teacher, parliamentarian and President whose model of service was anchored on diligence, broad-mindedness and humility.”