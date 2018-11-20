Judge orders Dasuki’s trial in absentia

The trial of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki will continue as the Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, says he has not given any tangible reason to warrant his absence in court.

The court’s decision on Monday followed an application by the prosecutor Mr Dipo Okpeseyi who had asked the court to either stand down the latter and order the appearance of the defendant or make an order to continue the trial in his absence.

The application was rejected by the counsel to Dasuki who told the court that the application before the court was not properly filed and that the court ought to also give the defendant an opportunity to explain himself.

Having listened to both parties, the trial judge held that the application was properly filed in response to the order made by the court on April 16 and November 13, that should the former NSA not attend the trial, the prosecution is at liberty to apply for a trail in his absence.

The judge, however, said he will not make the order as requested by the prosecution but will instead evoke section 352 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to order trial in absentia since the defendant, Colonel Sambo Dasuki decided not to attend the trial.

He noted that nowhere in the letter did the defendant refer to his rights being trampled by the court.

The case was thereafter, adjourned to December 11, 2018.