Kano govt lifts COVID-19 lockdown, bans street hawking

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the suspension of lockdown earlier declared in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Ganduje made the announcement on Thursday while giving an update on the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

He also banned street hawking and begging, adding that it was compulsory for residents to wear face masks in public places.

The governor declared that final year students could resume school while all civil servants from Grade Level 12 should resume work from Monday next week.

He explained that the workers would be in the office from 9am to 2pm, noting that it was necessary to ensure the full opening of the state economy following the significant reduction in recorded cases of COVID-19.

Governor Ganduje, however, warned that the government would not hesitate to punish residents who fail to comply with the face mask policy.

He also advised people older than 55 years to stay at home, stressing that they were most vulnerable to the virus.

Kano State has been on lockdown since April 17 after the positive COVID-19 cases witnessed a significant rise. – Channels.