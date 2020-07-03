Kogi Security Trust Fund Chairman in sudden death at 69

Another prominent indigene of Kogi State, Adayi Isiyaka Oyibo is dead.

He was Chairman of Kogi State Security Trust Fund until his demise.

The Chairman died in the early hours of Thursday.

He was 69 years old.

He was said to have been on admission at an undisclosed hospital after he fell sick not too long ago.

Details of his death are still sketchy as at the time of this report.

Isiyaka’s death is another high profile death becoming common in the state in the last few weeks.

Within a week, the State lost two Frontline Judicial Officials namely Justice Shuaibu Atadoga and Justice Nasiru Ajanah. – Thè News.