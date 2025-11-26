Twenty-four students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, who were rescued after last week’s abduction, were on Wednesday formally handed over to the First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Idris.

The handing-over ceremony, held in Birnin Kebbi, was conducted by the Commissioner for Education, Halima Bande, who confirmed that all the girls were in good health.

Bande disclosed that the students were not harmed while in captivity, adding that Governor Nasir Idris remained fully involved in efforts to secure their release.

“Since the abduction, the governor has been restless. He lost sleep and stayed back to coordinate every move. We cannot thank him enough for his doggedness,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Malam Illiyasu Garba expressed gratitude to the governor, security agencies, religious leaders, and community volunteers.

“We were confident that with Governor Idris involved, our children would return safely. Today, we thank Allah that they are back,” he said.

Also speaking, the District Head of Maga, Muhammad Sani Dantani, commended the state governor for his intervention in the release of the girls.

He explained that the state governor took the issue of the security of his people as his personal responsibility, hence the quick response that ensured the students were rescued unhurt.

In her response, the First Lady, Hajiya Idris, who received the students on behalf of the state government, said the entire state had been anxious since the incident.

“Kebbi is fortunate that the rescue was achieved within one week. No parent should lose faith in education because of this. Stronger safety measures will be put in place to prevent a recurrence,” she assured.

She thanked the military and all stakeholders involved in the successful rescue operation, describing the girls’ return as “a blessing and relief for the entire state.”