The Gender-Based Violence Taskforce in Ebonyi State has recorded 367 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and two deaths between January and November.

The State Coordinator of the agency, Mrs Faithvin Nwanchor, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Nwanchor listed the reported GBV cases as follows: physical assault, 68; sexual assault, 17; economic abuse, 94; emotional abuse, 77; inheritance rights, 18; child abuse, 69; and threat to life, 24, with two deaths recorded.

“We recorded a total of 367 GBV cases from January to November, with two deaths.

“The cases are sexual and gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices,” she said.

Nwanchor, who is also Head of the Sexual Assault and GBV Response Department at the Ministry of Justice, said there are plans to expand services to primary and secondary schools, as well as hard-to-reach grassroots areas, through strategic initiatives.

GBV is an umbrella term for any harmful act committed against a person’s will that is based on socially ascribed gender differences between males and females.

It is violence committed against a man or woman because of their sex or gender

GBV is a violation of human rights that stems from gender inequality and an abuse of power.