Senator representing Kebbi Central, Adamu Aliero, says the Nigerian military has finally flushed terror group, known as Lakurawa, to Niger Republic.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Aliero said the development took place on Tuesday following interventions from the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Chief of Defence Staff and other critical stakeholders.

Aliero said, “We told the minister in no uncertain terms that if we play with the Lakurawa terrorists, what happened to the North East may happen to North West.

“It’s a war that can be finished within five days, and if we allow a repeat of North East in the North West, it would be devastating. The North West has more population, and richer in agricultural land, animal husbandry with rivers for good irrigation, fishing and other things, so we must secure the area.

‘’Do you know that they were bold enough to hang around and kept threatening the villagers until our military arrived on Tuesday (November 12) and pursued them as they ran into Niger Republic?

“Our troops can’t go beyond our international boundary. But it is now up to our existing military cooperation with the Nigerien military on stamping out banditry and insurgency to do the rest,” Aliero said.

The terror group had killed many indigenes of Kebbi State, a development that prompted Senator Aliero alongside other National Assembly members from the state to embark on fact-finding visit last week to the affected areas – Argungu and Augie LGAs.

Senator Aliero who expressed satisfaction with the way the Defence Minister handled the situation, stressing the need for security agents to maintain presence in the affected areas to prevent a possible return of the terrorists.

“As elected lawmakers, we will continue to work assiduously with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to keep the country safe, secure and stable because insecurity does not recognise race, religion, tribe, tongue or party affiliation. Security is everybody’s responsibility,” he added.

The National Assembly team donated N10 million to relatives of the deceased during the visit, according to the statement.