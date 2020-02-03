Kidnappers kill seminarian after three weeks in captivity

One of the four students of Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, who spent three weeks in the hands of the kidnappers has been killed by his captors.

The Cable reports that the victim identified as Nnadi Michael ,was abducted alongside three others when gunmen invaded the seminary located at Kakau along Kaduna-Abuja road in Chikun local Government Area of the State on January 9.

The others were reportedly released following the payment of an undisclosed ransom.

In a statement, Joel Usman, registrar of the seminary, confirmed the killing of Michael.

“This is to inform all our friends and well wishers that the remaining abducted Seminarian has been found dead. Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria in great distress. Please let us remain faithful in the risen Lord. May the soul of our brother, Nnadi Michael, and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord.”