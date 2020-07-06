Kwara, Anambra, others fail to access over N66.8bn UBE fund

Anambra, Enugu, Kwara and Plateau have topped the list of states that failed to access over N66.8 billion from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Fund since 2017, it has been learnt.

YouthHubAfrica reports that the four states combined were the only ones yet to access UBE funds since 2017 with over N4.06 billion in education funds domiciled with the UBE Commission.

A statement by its Executive Director of YouthHubAfrica, Rotimi Olawale, said: “Following the analysis of the response from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request filed by YouthHubAfrica in March 2020, it was discovered that Anambra, Enugu, Kwara, and Plateau topped the list of states that have failed to access over N66.8 billion from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund for over three years — from 2017 till date.

“These four states combined were the only states yet to access UBE funds of 2017 with over N4.06 billion in Education funds domiciled with the Universal Basic Education Commission.”

“In the response from the UBEC, only Osun and Jigawa states have accessed UBE funds of 2019, leaving 34 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with N53.19 billion un-accessed funds. The UBEC Fund is provided by the Federal government wherein states are required to provide 50 per cent counterpart funding in order to access the matching grants…”