L-R Ikenna Egbukole, Head, Structured Trade and Commodity Finance, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Rupert Cutler, Moderator; Geraid Ikem, Divisional Head Treasury & International Banking, FCMB; Hope Yongo, Supervising Head, Specialized Business, Credit Insurance & Guarantee Department, Nigeria Export-Import Bank(NEXIM);Portia Gumbo-Dube, Head business Development, Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa(ECIC) at the West Africa Trade & Export Finance Conference 2018, held in Lagos on Thursday.