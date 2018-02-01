Previous: Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (right), being received by the chairman of Udi Local Government Area, Mr. Nestor Ochin (middle), and his deputy, Barr. Ikechukwu Ozor, during her medical outreach at the council area. With them is the bouquet bearer.
Related Articles
Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (right), being received by the chairman of Udi Local Government Area, Mr. Nestor Ochin (middle), and his deputy, Barr. Ikechukwu Ozor, during her medical outreach at the council area. With them is the bouquet bearer.
February 1, 2018
Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information, Culture and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, during the Federal Executive Council briefing held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.
January 31, 2018