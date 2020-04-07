Lagos begins COVID-19 clinical trial

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said the state has concluded plans to start COVID-19 clinical trial in partnership with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other institutions.

The commissioner spoke in Ikeja at a briefing on Monday.

He said, “There are a lot of research going on around the world, so it is possible that at some time in the near future, we will have what we may describe as a definitive cure for COVID-19. Indeed we are setting up our own clinical trials in Lagos in collaboration with other institutions and the NCDC and hopefully by this time next week, we should have started some clinical trials on our patients and on our staff in Lagos State.

“We have three testing sites in Lagos and we are looking to activate some other sites. The current three are Lagos State Biobank at Yaba Mainland Hospital, Department of Virology in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research.”