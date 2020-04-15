Lagos identifies 119 persons with COVID-19 symptoms during house-to-house search

The Lagos State Government has identified 119 residents with COVID-19 symptoms during its house-to-house search for persons infected by the virus.

Announcing this during a press briefing Tuesday, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said so far, a total of 118,009 houses had been reached during the house-to-house exercise.

He said the community search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in the state, adding that so far, those with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 have had their samples taken with results expected.

Abayomi said: “119 persons were found with symptoms of coronavirus but tests are being conducted to determine their status.

“We have embarked on an active case search in communities. The idea is to go to hotspots and go from door to door with our health personnel. So far, in the last two days, we have visited 118,000 households and we are looking for the typical symptoms of COVID-19. We have identified about 119 people who have the symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19.

“But let me remind you that COVID-19 is one of the viruses that can cause respiratory symptoms. There are many viruses. So, the idea is to take samples from these 119 and analyse them and that would give us an idea of how much COVID-19 activity is happening in the communities,” he added. – Thisday.