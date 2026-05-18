The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), has introduced a new Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID) system for all taxable persons in the country as part of efforts to modernise tax administration and improve compliance.

The announcement was made in a public notice posted on the agency’s X handle on Monday.

According to the NRS, the initiative is backed by Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which mandates every taxable person to obtain a Tax ID.

The agency said the new system is aimed at strengthening tax administration, improving transparency, and streamlining service delivery across federal and sub-national tax authorities.

“The Tax ID will serve as a single, unified identity for all taxpayers, enabling seamless interaction with tax authorities at both federal and sub-national levels,” the NRS said.

“It is designed to consolidate taxpayer records, eliminate duplication, and ensure more efficient management of tax-related information,” it added.

The revenue authority noted that the Tax ID would simplify compliance procedures, including registration, tax filing, and payment.

“The initiative will simplify tax compliance processes, including registration, tax filing, and payment procedures,” the agency said.

The NRS also said the system would enhance accountability in tax collection by improving the visibility and tracking of taxpayer information.

“The system will improve transparency by enabling better visibility and tracking of taxpayer records while reducing leakages and improving accountability in tax collection,” the agency said.

“The framework will also harmonise taxpayer information across all levels of government.”

As part of the transition, the new Tax ID system will replace the existing Tax Identification Number (TIN) Validation API currently used by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), financial institutions, and other organisations.

The agency directed organisations requiring integration or validation services for individuals, enterprises, and business names to contact the Standardisation and Modernisation Department of the JRB for access to the new API and integration guidelines.

It added that organisations involved in validating corporate entities should contact the Tax Automation Department of the NRS.

The reform is part of broader efforts by the revenue authorities to digitise Nigeria’s tax ecosystem and improve compliance through more efficient and integrated systems.